Traslacion welcome Mass homily highlights St. Joseph’s teachings

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The art of loving someone who is not your own, the art of letting go, and the art of dreaming were emphasized as the teachings of St. Joseph in the homily during the Traslacion welcome Mass on Friday, Jan. 19.

The mass was presided over by Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones, with Monsignor Jan Thomas Lim Chua, the counselor of the apostolic nunciature, delivering the homily.

Lim Chua shared in his homily that while people commonly recognize St. Joseph as a carpenter, in Greek, he was described as ‘tekton,’ a craftsman, and a builder.

Through his artistry and craftsmanship, people can draw valuable lessons from him.

The first art is the art of loving someone who is not your own. Lim Chua explained that, like St. Joseph, who knew Jesus was not his biological son, he loved Him dearly and treated Him as his own.

“Mao kanay gitudlo ni San Jose nga kahibaw siya nga dili iyaha, dili niya maingun nga gikan mangyud ni nako but he lived the vocation to love because life is truly a vocation,” said Lim Chua.

The second art is the art of letting go. Joseph, along with Mary and Jesus, lived together, but he understood his role, limits, and place.

“Ang uban mag-away is because we don’t know sa atoang limits ganahan ta mo possess. Ako ni, akoy tag-iya but love entails releasing and letting go ug to know nga ang tawo adunay higayun nga mutubo. Letting go doesn’t mean nga napildi ka but nidaog ka because you matured,” he said.

The third and last art is the art of dreaming. Joseph, in the gospel, dreamed several dreams.

Lim Chua illustrated that for people to dream, one should be in a deep sleep, free from the worries and problems that prevent a good night’s rest.

“You trust in providence, and that is the time when you are in deep sleep. Si Jose nagdamgo wala siya kasabot pero iya’ng gisalig sa Diyos,” said Lim Chua.

In a separate interview, Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones encouraged devotees to continue their devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño.

“Sa Fiesta Señor, ang tema nato, si Señor Sto. Niño, ang Batobalani sa gugma, the magnet of love. In the life of people, the child is really the source of unity, ginamagnet bitaw niya ang naay division, gimagnet niya to bring people as one, bringing healing and reconciliation. Akoang pag-ampo nga madasig kita pinaagi sa atoang debosyon that we will become drawn to Jesus and he will spare us love, mercy, and healing. We will become as one as a church in Cebu and as a nation,” said Billones.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes expressed his joy that the image of St. Joseph would now join the images of Señor Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Fluvial Procession on Saturday.

“Nalipay gyud kaayo ko og dako niini’ng kausaban, nga ang Sagrada Familia na gyud, nakakita sad gyud ta sa panghitabo, nawala na gyud ang close-knit family ties niya wala tingale’y mas molabaw sa sagrada Familia, ang angay nga sulundon,” said Cortes.

