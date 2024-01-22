Construction worker jailed for ‘raping’ woman who he met on a passenger boat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, January 21, for allegedly raping a woman, who he met while he was traveling on a passenger vessel to Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Felmer Bucad, a native of Lanao del Norte.

In an interview with DYSS GMA Super Radyo, Bucad said that he met the 23-year-old complainant, who is a native of Iligan City, while he was traveling to Cebu from Ozamis City.

Bucad works in a construction site in Talisay City.

The woman, on the other hand, was visiting her father who is currently in Cebu.

Bucad said that when he saw the woman, he started to talk to her and she was friendly. He even bought her food.

The suspect claimed that they became lovers during the travel and they had sex before the passenger vessel arrived at the ports of Cebu City at dawn on Sunday.

When they disembarked from the vessel, Bucad said that he even escorted to woman on their way out of Pier 3 in Cebu City.

But the woman suddenly approached Maritime police who were at the port area then.

Maritime police held Bucad on accusations of rape and later on turned him over to the Waterfront Police Station for detention.

“Natingala gani ko [nganong gi dakop ko] kay wala man sad mi mag-away. Gihatod pa gani nako siya sa gawas,” Bucad said.

Bucad is urging the complaint not to pursue the filing of a rape charge against him so he could be set free. He insisted that the woman agreed to have sex with him.

