Kumbati 16: Junco sees K.O win for Araneta 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym’s chief trainer, Julius Erving Junco, expects nothing but a knockout victory for his prized boxer, Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, in the main event of “Kumbati 16” at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino on January 24, 2024.

In a recent interview, Junco expressed his confidence in Araneta, who he believes is more than ready for a world title fight.

Araneta, a No. 3 ranked IBF world junior flyweight contender, will face fellow Filipino Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo in his third world title eliminator bout for the IBF world junior flyweight No. 1 contender.

“Knockout jud ni, walay duha-duha, basta sa ako lang ha, kay ako, unom ka tuig mi gakuyog aning Christian, kahibaw gyud ko sa akong boxer,” said Junco.

“Ang knockout sa late rounds nana kay slow starter man is Christian. Wala ni psywar, real talk ni ako-a, mao man akong pag tan-aw sa akong boxer.”

Araneta and Junco spent three months in their training camp at the Omega Boxing Gym. Junco revealed they skipped the holiday season to grind at the gym with the hopes of finally landing a world title shot after two previous setbacks.

“So far, wala mi problema sa condition namo, three months among pangandam. Kung ang kontra gani nag Pasko-pasko to ug New Year, bali jud ang kaldero ani, kay kami diri priso man mi, agwanta man mi diri. Maayo unta nakapangandam to siya kay si Christian hinog na ni, pwede na ma harvest, dugay na siya sa boxing, 27 na siya, no time for mga tune-up fights. Last na ni niya sa Pilipinas, ang talent padung na mahupas nagkatiguwang,” said Junco.

Junco envisions Araneta becoming the undisputed world champion if fortune favors them in the world title eliminator and, ultimately, the world championships.

He added that Araneta’s experience and maturity will be their key to beating Magramo, who is a rising world-rated prospect in their division.

In comparison, Araneta has a more experienced record of 23 wins with 18 knockouts with only two defeats, whereas Magramo’s 17-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts.

In addition, Araneta spent months in the United States to sharpen his skills through a sparring tour in various boxing gyms, including Top Rank, courtesy of Nonito Donaire Jr.

Araneta and Magramo will face each other for the first time on Wednesday, January 24, in the fight card’s official weigh-in and presser at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

