Magramo’s volume-punching prowess, speed key to beat Araneta

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo revealed he has already figured out Christian “The Bomb” Araneta’s kryptonite, which will be his key to winning their much-anticipated world title eliminator bout on Friday at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Magramo and Araneta will battle for the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator in the main event of “Kumbati 16,” hosted by Omega Sports Promotions on Friday, January 26.

To display his preparedness, Magramo attended the media workout at the fight venue. He was joined by his team, consisting of his promoter and manager, Johnny Elorde, and his trainers, including his brother Gimiel Magramo.

The 27-year-old Paranaque City native had only a brief shadowboxing session during the media workout.

In an interview, Magramo said they’ve already studied Araneta’s style and formulated the perfect game plan to exploit his weak points and secure victory.

“Talagang pinag-aralan namin yun. Malakas talaga siya sumuntok, lalo na yung left hook nya at uppercuts, pero sisiguraduhin ko na bibigyan ko siya ng magandang laban,” Magramo said.

Magramo also answered Araneta’s camp that they would knock him out.

“Siguro kaya nating i knockout ang kalaban, Siguro mga 70-80%. Pero siguro hindi natin talaga masasabi na knockout, ang sa akin lang alam ko na mananalo ako sa laban na ito,” Magramo added.

ADVANTAGE

Magramo has a record of 17 wins, 11 knockouts, one defeat, and one draw, while Araneta slightly has the upper hand on paper with a 23-2 (win-loss) record and 18 knockouts.

However, Magramo is confident that he possesses the perfect weapon to beat Araneta.

“Syempre kaya kung lumaban ng mabilisan at damihan ang suntok, siguro yun ang advantage ko sa kanya. Tingnan lang natin sa laban, sigurado, bibigyan ko sila ng magandang laban, para mapatunayan ko sa kanila na hindi ako kaya nilang i knockout at kaya kong manalo sa huli,” Magramo explained.

Magramo also said that he trained for more or less three months for this fight.

Losing will be the last thing on Magramo’s mind as he already sacrificed a lot during training, foregoing celebrations for his birthday, Christmas, and New Year to focus on training.

