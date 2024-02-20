Raymond-Mikel tandem in 2025: Possible, says Mike Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has expressed his confidence in Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, saying that he could become a good mayor in the future.

Mike also conveyed to Garcia that his family is never selfish when it comes to politics.

“Raymond will become mayor, I’ telling you… I told Raymond, remember this. Kaming mga Rama dili mi hakug og position, dili, dili gyud,” Mike said during his Ingna’ng Mayor teleradyo program that was aired via the Sugboanon Channel on Tuesday, February 20.

Mike said that he does not even discount the possibility that Garcia could end up running for Cebu City mayor in tandem with his son, Mikel Francisco Rama, who has earlier expressed his desire to run for south district Councilor in the 2025 midterm elections.

“Ambot, mag-abot tingali ni sila’ng duha ni Raymond. Wa ta kahibaw. We will never know,” he said.

The Cebu City Mayor added that everything will unfold during the filing of Certificates of Candidacy in October.

If this won’t happen next year, the partnership between Vice Mayor Garcia and Mikel, may happen in the 2028 or 2031 elections, he added. Both are lawyers by profession.

Footsteps

This early, Mike has expressed hope that Mikel will follow in his footsteps of those of his grandfather, Don Vicente Rama.

Mike recalled that Don Vicente had to wait for the right time and the opportunity to serve as Cebu City mayor.

“Kana si Lolo, nihuwat gyud hangtud niabot nga siya nahimo na’ng mayor,” he said.

Mike said that Mikel posses the qualities of a good politician. He described his first born to be as meticulous as he is.

“He’s very kind, mannered, a one-woman man,” he said.

“He carries my patience. Ang absorbent capacity ani, pwerteng grabeha,” the mayor added.

Legacy

Asked why he decided to join politics, Mikel said that he intends to continue the legacy that was started by his father and Don Vicente which is “good governance and public service above self.”

“Regardless of position, I just want to be involved in making sure the legacy is carried over through generations. That is the reason why,” he explained.

Moreover, Mikel said, “I just want a continuity of the legacy that my great-grandfather, Don Vicente Rama, started through my father, Michael Lopez Rama, a legacy of good governance, public service above self, mopadayon.”

