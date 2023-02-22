Raymond Garcia elected as national executive vice president of VMLP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has been elected unopposed as the new National Executive Vice President of the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines (VMLP).

The election was held during the opening of the 27th VLMP National Convention, hosted by the VLMP-NCR and held in one of the hotels in Metro Manila on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2023.

In a text message to CDN Digital on Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, Garcia said that his election provides an opportunity for him to also improve his abilities as a legislator.

“The VMs League has several capacity building and skills training programs geared at improving the VMs of the country,” he said.

“I hope through this, I may be able to improve my abilities and be a better legislator for our constituents in the city,” Garcia added.

As the vice mayor-elect of Cebu City, Garcia currently heads the 16th City Council and presides over its regular and executive sessions.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Dean Anthony Domalanta of San Mariana, Isabela was elected National Executive President of the VMLP for 2023-2025.

The other newly elected officials are Malabon Vice Mayor Ninong Dela Cruz – VLMP National Chairman and Lugus, Sulu Vice Mayor Almedzar Hajiri – National Secretary General.

The VMLP is an organization that consist of city and municipal vice mayors in the country. It has over 1,600 member LGUs.

Former Senate President Tito Sotto, who founded the VMLP in 1988, also attended the formal opening of the convention on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

Raymond Garcia’s promise: Additional benefits for VMLP-Cebu members



Mayor Michael Rama elected as League of Cities in the Philippines president

Cities share best practices during first day of LCP national convention in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP