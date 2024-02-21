Apolinario, Thai foe, make weight for 8-rounder bout in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sanman Boxing’s Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario and his opponent Tanes Ongjunta of Thailand successfully made the contracted weight for their undercard bout on Thursday, February 22 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Apolinario and Ongjunta faced each other for the first time during Wednesday’s official weigh-in.

The 25-year-old Apolinario tipped the weighing scales at 111.31 pounds, while Ongjunta was a bit heavier at 112.7 lbs, setting the stage for their eight-rounder non-title bout in the undercard of the Kazuki Nakajima-Mugicha Nakagawa OPBF super bantamweight showdown.

This will be Apolinario’s second bout in Japan as part of his co-promotional agreement with Ohashi Promotions.

Apolinario, the former International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight champion, first fought in Japan in August 2023. He faced Mexican Brian Mosinos and won via unanimous decision after eight rounds at the same venue where he will fight tomorrow.

Apolinario boasts an impressive record of 19 wins with 13 knockouts and no defeats.

He is currently ranked No. 1 in the World Boxing Association (WBA)’s flyweight division and is poised to be the next challenger for Seigo Yuri Akui’s world title.

On the other hand, Ongjunta holds a record of 12 wins, six knockouts, and one defeat.

