Converge goes Boost Mode, Paints the Nation Purple

Homegrown internet provider Converge further boosts the speed of their internet services via “Boost Mode” to all of their existing subscribers without additional charges on February 22, 2024.

Fresh from bagging four recognitions in the 2023 Ookla Speedtest Awards as the Top Rated Internet Experience, Best Internet Gaming Experience, Best Internet Video Experience, and Fastest Internet in the Philippines, the free boost is not only Coverge’s gift to its more than 2 million subscribers; it’s also an initiative to fulfill their promise of giving seamless and lag-free browsing, streaming, and gaming experiences.

“We at Converge are leading the charge as the fastest internet provider in the country, and this remarkable achievement highlights our commitment to delivering unparalleled speed and reliability to our valued customers, setting the standard for internet excellence,” said Converge EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Benjamin B. Azada.

Azada also added that, at present, Converge’s download speed has surpassed the national average by 13.47% and exclaimed that the trusted internet provider exists to provide affordable and hasty internet services for the entire nation.

From the 200 mbps minimum speed, the boosted FiberX plan for Php 1500 can now experience the 300 mbps upgrade, while its Php 2000 plan goes 500 mbps and Php 2500 for 700 mbps.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy explains that Ookla’s Fastest Internet in the Philippines continuously goes deeper into the countryside and ensures that no one will be left behind regarding internet connectivity.

Speedtest by Ookla is a web service that offers free internet access performance metrics and transparent analysis of connection data rate and latency.

Paint the Nation Purple

In commemorating the trusted internet service provider’s successive wins, Converge held a simultaneous ceremonial lighting covering critical areas nationwide with purple lights.

The symbolic lighting was held at Fort San Pedro in Cebu City, Plaza Anghel in Angeles City Pampanga, Damosa IT Park in Davao City, and at Reliance IT Center at its head office in Pasig City. The lighting symbolizes Converge’s commitment to connecting and brightening the lives of Filipinos nationwide.

Converge Vision Xperience Box

In the same event, Converge introduced its new value-added service, Vision Xperience Box, an all-in-one entertainment hub with over 88 multi-genre and multi-language local and international channels.

Offering a new level of family entertainment in a single box, it houses favored channels, including Cinema One, HBO, Cartoon Network, The History Channel, and Vision-exclusive channels: USA Today, NewsHD, and USA Today Sports HD.

Converge EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin B. Azada stated that subscribers can access many beloved channels, ensuring their entertainment needs are met and exceeded.

“It’s not just cable TV; the box can do much more. You can download apps on the box so that you can play games, you can have OTT apps, and you can even use Google Assistant. This is not just your regular cable TV,” Azada added.

Subscribers from the National Capital Region can now choose between Vision 99 and Vision 299 plans. At the same time, the Vision Xperience Box is expected to be rolled out nationwide within the first quarter of the year.

The youngest and most awarded end-to-end fiber network provider in the Philippines, Converge remains dedicated to providing its subscribers with an excellent digital experience and intends to leverage new technologies and innovation for its future initiatives, primarily empowering Filipinos and businesses alike.

