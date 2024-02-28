Slabs from dismantled Cebu City skywalks now at DPWH stockyard at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The slabs that were removed from the two dismantled skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City are currently kept at the stockyard of the Department of Public Works and Higways (DPWH) located at the South Road Properties (SRP).

According to Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, a structural engineer will be inspecting the slabs soon to assess its current condition.

The assessment will also determine if the slabs remain fit for ‘future use.’

However, he could not yet say how they intend to use the concrete slabs to avoid wastage.

ALSO READ: ‘Removal and transfer’ of skywalks to SRP: How will it be done?

“For now we’re still focusing sa clearing operation sa [Cebu] Normal nga skywalk. Wala pa ta’y assessment coming from the structural engineer kay we are still focusing sa pag dismantle, transfer, and transport including [clearing] from all debris,” he said.

Asked how exposure to elements would affect the durability of the slabs that are currently kept at the DPWH-7 stockyard, Guardo said, they are trying to find a more suitable place where they can store these.

“[Our] primary concern, first, is to remove and transfer [the slabs], second is to find a suitable location [where] we can transfer nga possible nga ma-salvage ang mga slabs,” Guardo said.

“As much as possible, if we can salvage it and use it [para] mahimo siyang functional in some other way, ato nang himoon. [Pero] depende nana kung unsa’y final nga [assessment] sa structural engineer,” Guardo said.

ALSO READ: TIMELINE: Why skywalks in Cebu City need to be dismantled, relocated

Meanwhile, Guard said that the Commission on Audit (COA) has already been notified about the removal of the two skywalks – near the Fuente Osmeña Circle and the Cebu Normal University (CNU).

He said that COA can also check the slabs at the DPWH-7 stockyard anytime.

“Gi-notify naman ang COA nga mao ni mo-conduct silag mga post-audit bitaw. So ang amoa, we’ll just keep it [the slabs] didto sa stockyard and [if] mag schedule ang COA, macheck nila ang mga [naa] didto,” Guardo said.

First to be removed was the skywalk near Fuente Osmeña Circle and the Central Visayas office of the Department of Health last February 18.

This was followed by the removal of the skwalk near CNU last February 25.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP