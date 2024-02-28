Cebu Daily Newscast: Taxi driver nabbed after posting video of him choking, slapping 3-year-old daughter inside cab

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

A desperate taxi driver was arrested on February 26 after he went online and showed a video of him choking, slapping and threatening to hack with a knife his 3-year-old daughter inside his cab on February 26.

All this to allegedly catch the attention of his estranged live-in partner, who was in Europe and whom the driver claimed to be allegedly in a relationship with a foreigner there.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has ordered proponents of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to halt civil works near Fuente Osmeña and the Capitol building for heritage protection purposes.

Garcia has issued a memorandum, addressed to the Cebu BRT Team and the contractor, Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd., to cease and desist civil works on province-owned lots along Osmeña Boulevard.

The Department of Education (DepEd) recently announced the gradual shift to the old school calendar.

The current school year, 2023-2024, will end on May 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, the start of the school year 2024-2025 will be July 29, 2024 and will end on May 16, 2025, according to Department Order No. 003 S. of 2024.

Di kuno ma-take sa award-winning veteran columnist ug TV host nga si Cristy Fermin ang mga gibuhat kuno ni Willie Revillame sa usa ka prayer rally sa Cebu.

Nashock si Nanay Cristy sa pagpakaulaw kuno ni Willie sa pipila ka staff nga nidala ug niorganisar sa maong event nga di pa lang dugay nahitabo sa Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

10-year-old son sends abusive father to jail

Solons OK with stiffer child abuse penalties; lukewarm on jailing parents

Intensify efforts against child abuse – Cebu City dad

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP