45 PUPCs of Opao police station undergo medical check-up

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Around 45 persons under police custody (PUPCs) of Opao Police Station in Mandaue City underwent a medical check-up on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The City Health Office (MCHO) led the medical check-up to determine the physical health of the PUPCs. They were also provided with medicines and vitamins.

MCHO Kadagatan Cluster Head Percy Mendoza-Pongasi stated that no PUPC had experienced a serious illness during the consultation. She said that most of them experienced coughs and colds, with only one PUPC having tonsillitis. They were immediately provided with medicine and vitamins.

In addition to the medical check-up, the station’s personnel also sanitized the custodial facility, while the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office conducted the disinfection.

“Kani atoang pagpanglimpyo sa costudial facility ato ginabuhat daily kada buntag pero karun dako ni siya nga activity kay collaborated ni siya with other agency. Naa nay medical check-up ug disinfection,” said Opao Police Station Chief Police Major Manuel Cabalit.

This was already the second time the medical check-up and disinfection of MCPO’s police station had been conducted.

The first MCPO police station to undergo the process was Centro Police Station in November last year.

The check-up was also conducted following the death of a 34-year-old PUPC at the station earlier that month.

MCPO aims to have all PUPCs in the six police stations undergo regular medical check-ups.

