Cebu Daily Newscast: Jaclyn Jose nipanaw na sa edad nga 59; kalibutan sa showbiz nagbangutan

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Nipanaw na ang premyado nga aktres nga si Jaclyn Jose sa sud sa ilang balay sa Quezon City.

Wa pay gipagawas nga mga detalye ang pamily ni Jaclyn kabahin sa tinuod nga hinungdan sa iyang pagkamatay.

Nipagawas hinuon og official statement ang talent management sa aktres nga PPL Entertainment karong gabii kabahin sa nahitabo.

Ang pamilya ni Jaclyn Jose wa makakita og bisan unsa nga foul play sa pagkamatay sa 59-anyos nga award-winning aktres, matud pa sa Philippine National Police (PNP) sa Lunes, Marso 4.

Wala noon hisgoti ni PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo ang hinungdan sa pagkamatay sa aktres, kini isip pagunderscore sa gusto sa pamilya nga gusto sa ila na lang o iprivate na lang nila ang mga butang kabahin sa pagpanaw ni Jaclyn Jose.

As early as January this year, several personalities have expressed their interest in running for mayoral position in Cebu City for the 2025 midterm polls.

One of those planning to be aspirants for mayor is Yogi Ruiz.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Ruiz shared some bits about his life, his vision, and his motivation to run for mayor in next year’s elections.

A man, who was allegedly carrying ecstasy, was forced to swallow the drug to get rid of the evidence after he was arrested in a police checkpoint Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that in the absence of any evidence, there was no way to prove that he carried illegal drugs.

RELATED STORIES

Jaclyn Jose: Celebrities, industry figures pay tribute to a ‘true icon’

Jaclyn Jose dead at 59: Gone too soon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP