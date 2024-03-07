Cebu Daily Newscast: Rama threatens legal action against Gwen, CBRT opponents

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Mayor Michael Rama announced on Thursday that he will take legal action against anyone who attempts to obstruct the Cebu bus rapid transit project. In his weekly radio program, Rama said that he is already preparing to file charges against those who oppose the BRT’s completion. His statement comes after the League of Municipalities in Cebu’s resolution supporting the provincial capitol’s move to halt the b-r-t’s construction.

Rama added that while he acknowledges the heritage concerns raised by the capitol. He is disappointed that several personalities have aligned themselves with the call to stop the project.

The mayor also reminded the league’s members to focus on their traffic issues before getting involved with Cebu City’s affairs.

The Cebu provincial board passed two resolutions in March… both of which urged the stoppage of the Cebu b-r-t construction in lands owned by the province, as these violated heritage laws.

Two Filipino crew members were among those killed in a missile attack by Huthi rebels on a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday.

In a statement, the Department of migrant workers confirmed the deaths, adding that two other Filipino crew members were seriously injured in the attack.

An anti-ballistic missile struck the bulk carrier M-V True Confidence, killing three crewmen and injuring four more, according to the US central command.

The Barbados-flagged carrier suffered significant damage following the attack after it rejected “warning messages” from the HuthI, said spokesman Yahya Saree.

This is the latest in a string of attacks by the Iran-backed group after it started its campaign in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in November.

Another large king cobra was killed on sight in barangay Ubon, Asturias town in northern Cebu.

A member of the Philippine snake ID page shared an image of a dead cobra and asked for help in identifying the reptile.

Respondents, including snake experts, said the snake was a king cobra, locally known as Banakon.

Residents have recently urged the Cebu government to establish snake treatment centers in barangays following the increase in cobra sightings.

However, a toxicologist from the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center said that distributing snakebite treatments may be possible injection sites must be monitored to avoid adverse side effects.

Meanwhile, the Department of Natural Resources debunked claims that snakes are randomly dropped from helicopters, clarifying that snakes are released to specific protected areas.

It’s all systems go for the Kumong Bol-anong 14 at Tagbilaran City in Bohol on Friday, March 8.

Headlining the slugfest are Boholano Virgel “Valiente” Vitor and his opponent, Tae Sun-kim of South Korea.

Both boxers passed their official weigh-in on Thursday to set up their 12-rounder World Boxing Organization super featherweight title match.

The two fighters were initially slated to meet last year in Tagbilaran, but this was postponed after Vitor suffered an injury during training.

Vitor comes to the match with the upper hand at 21 wins with 14 knockouts and three losses, while Kim has an 11-1-2 win-loss-draw record with eight knockouts.

