Large king cobra killed in Asturias, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A large king cobra, locally known as banakon, was sighted and killed in Barangay Ubogon, Asturias, a town in northern Cebu.

In a Facebook post on March 6, a member of the Philippine Snake ID page shared an image of a deceased cobra, seeking assistance from the public in identifying the snake sighted in Asturias.

The majority of respondents in the comment section including snake experts identified the snake as a king cobra.

It can be recalled that local residents recently urged the Cebu government to establish snakebite treatment centers in every barangay, following the frequent sightings of king cobras in the towns.

A chief tanod of Sitio Langud in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City, even shared his worry after seeing two king cobras in their area on February 21.

“Ang among hangyo sa gobyerno, pananglitan naay mapaakan simbako, naa dayun immediate medical treatment diri sa among barangay. Dili nami moanha og syudad kay layo na ang pagbyahe. Laktod mga pagka estorya, tagaan unta mi anti-venom,” Gabisay said.

However, Dr. Beethoven Bongon, a toxicologist at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), said that the distribution of snakebite treatments might be possible, but he noted certain concerns that have to be considered.

“Feasible man siya pero ang problem diha, naa ba’y capable na muhatag? Kailangan man ka’g experts nga muhatag ana. Kay kanang anti-venom dangerous man pud na siya kun dili nimo mamonitor ang gitagaan [like] ang side effects. Taas mana siyag risk for adverse effects nga pwede sad ikamatay sa pasyente,” Bongon said on February 27.

Meanwhile, due to the rampant sightings of these snakes in Cebu, speculations regarding the involvement of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 circulated with people blaming the agency for “releasing and dropping of snakes back into the wild.”

These allegations surfaced on social media, with netizens expressing their concerns.

However, DENR-7 has refuted these allegations.

In a phone conversation on March 5, DENR-7 explained that the agency’s practice of releasing snakes back into the wild might have been misunderstood by residents.

She stressed that if the accusations were true, it would contradict their efforts in wildlife rescue and conservation.

Additionally, the expert debunked the claim of snakes being randomly dropped from helicopters, remarking, “Maayo pa ang mga has, nakasakay og helicopter. Ang taga DENR wala.”

Clarifying further, she explained that the released snakes are relocated to specific protected areas, away from human communities, in what they term the Strict Protection Zone./ with reports from Pia Piquero

