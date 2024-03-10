Aumentado denies involvement in illegal Swertres

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado has denied accusations on his alleged involvement in illegal gambling operations, particularly illegal Swertres, in their province.

Aumentado, who is currently in Germany for the Travel and Tourism Trade Fair in Messe Berlin, said in a statement that his administration remains committed to fight illegal gambling.

“Makapasalig ang inyong Kagamhanang Probinsyal nga magpadayon ang atong mga paningkamot nga makab-ot sa probinsya ang kalamboan pinaagi sa hinlo nga pagdumala, epektibo nga serbisyo publiko, inklusibo nga pagsaka sa atong ekonomiya, ug labaw sa tanan, pagbutang sa kaayuhan sa mga Bol-anon sa atong gobyerno,” read part of the statement that he posted on social media.

Aumentado issued his statement in response to an accusation made by Retired Colonel Teofisto Cabagnot.

“Angayan lamang nga akong ipahinumdom pag-usab nga sa akong State of the Province Address sa nilabay nga tuig, akong gihatagan og dakong importansya ang atong kampanya batok sa illegal nga Swertes ug uban pang klase sa illegal nga mga sugal. Akong gihatagan og mando ang pwersa sa PNP-Bohol Police Provincial Office, ubos sa pagdumala ni PCOL. Lorenzo Batuan, nga mag-organisa og mga operasyon ug tapuson na ang maong kanser sa katilingban,” Aumentado said.

In addition, Aumentado said that he also requested the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe the accusations against him.

Illegal Swertres

Meanwhile, Police Col. Lorenzo Batuan, director of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), also refuted Cabagnot’s claims.

He said that when he assumed office at BPPO in 2022, Aumentado gave an oder that he lead the campaign against illegal gambling operations in their province.

In response to the Governor’s directive, BPPO conducted over 500 anti-illegal gambling operations, including illegal Swertres, Batuan said. Of these, 100 operations were done in January and February 2024.

They also conducted various campaigns against illegal drugs, loose firearms and other illegal activities, Batuan added.

Aumentado said the campaign against illegal gambling will continue under his administration.

“Magpadayon gihapon ang atong kampanya ug operasyon batok sa illegal Swertres ug uban pang klase sa ilegal nga mga sugal. Anaa gihapon ang akong pasalig kaninyo alang sa usa ka hinlo nga pamunuan o clean governance. Kinahanglang mu-atubang sa balaod ang tanang makalapas niini, bisan pa man og kini akong mga kaliwat o suod nga mga kaila,” the governor said.

