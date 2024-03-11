Cebu Daily Newscast: Python in Mandaue: 4-m long snake gets attention of passersby, motorists

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Have you ever seen or watched a man who sells potions and herbs to treat various ailments at a local marketplace, one where there is usually a “snake show”?

Where the man uses a snake, most usually, a reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus), which is more or less similar to an Albino Burmese Python (Python bivittatus), to draw a crowd.

Rescuers and fisherfolks here saved a teenage boy from drowning after he reportedly fell from the second bridge that connects Mactan Island and mainland Cebu last Sunday evening, March 10.

The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) confirmed receiving reports from concerned citizens, saying that they saw someone fall from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge past 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) plans to suggest to the Aviation Security Group-7 to blacklist the 20-year-old Japanese national arrested for indecent behavior on a flight to Cebu on March 7, 2024.

LCPO spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, said that they will coordinate with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for this recommendation.

Kanhi Chinese actor nga nahimong makililimos sa Henan Province ang nabalita nga mokita kuno og sobra P500, 000 sa usa ka buwan.

Siya si Lu Jingang nga mibiya sa iyang pagka aktor aron magpakilimos na lang tungod sa kadako sa iyang kita.

RELATED STORIES:

Python, another large one, stirs residents of Mandaue City

3-meter long python causes ruckus in Mandaue barangay

48-year old man successfully fights off python in Bohol

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP