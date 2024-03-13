Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla braces for pivotal finals Game 2 versus Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abante Minglanilla braces for Talisay Aksyon Agad’s retaliation in Game 2 of their Best-of-Three finals series in the Rhea Gullas Cup First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Basketball Tournament scheduled on March 16, at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

Minglanilla’s head coach, Boyet Velez, already told his boys to expect the Talisay squad to pour everything on the floor to even the series on Saturday.

This was after they narrowly defeated Talisay City in Game 1 last March 9, 72-67, at their home court in the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

“We expect gyud nga super aggressive ang Talisay aning Game 2,” said Velez, who is also the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) deputy commissioner.

Despite the odds, Velez told his players to match Talisay’s energy in Game 2 to seal the series.

“We are trying to do our very best mahuman dayon sa game two, kay game 3 anything can happen. Ang sulti nako sa players, we need to end the sseries para maka concentrate sila sa eskwela,” Velez said.

“Para mahuman na ang series kay lisud sige mi ug practice naa sila activities sa school buhaton.”

Velez revealed that this was his first time since 2002 to helm the head coaching task for Minglanilla in the Gullas Cup.

He said that he will not rely entirely on the brilliance of his star guard, JC Rex Sanguenza, who had a remarkable Game 1 performance.

Sanguenza finished with a game-high 22 points from 8-of-19 shooting, while teammate Christian Andrew Amaba had a double-double game of 10 points and 10 boards.

Kelaiah Josham Tapic had 21 points for Talisay, while John Mark Lasola chipped in 14 markers.

“We rely on everyone, but Sanguenza, he has the better basketball IQ over the others, mao nang mo stand out gyud siya. Pero kaning tanan players nako maningkamot ni sila mahuman namo ang series,” said Velez, who is also a lawyer.

“I’m happy nakabalik nako ug coach kay ang akong main goal mabalik ang sports culture sa mga bata, naa gyud sila eagerness to practice, willingness to sacrifice. Mao gyud na akong inculcate. Nakita man nato kung unsa ka super dedicated ang mga players, mao nang dili gyud mi willing mapildi sa Talisay,” he added.

The tip-off is at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

