Mason caught with ‘shabu’ in Cebu City drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 40-year-old mason who was reportedly on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA 7) regional target list was caught with P136,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Sitio NGA, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, March 14, 2024.

The arrested person was identified as Ricky J. Palanas, a resident of the said place.

The anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted by operatives of the PDEA-7 along with Mabolo Police at around 4:30 p.m. which led to Palanas’s arrest.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, after they received information about the suspect’s illegal drug activity, they built up a case against him for two weeks.

After gathering enough evidence against Palanas, the buy-bust operation was conducted.

Alcantara relayed that Palanas could allegedly dispose of around 20-30 grams of illegal drugs per week.

She also disclosed that Palanas’s customers are usually construction workers and call center agents.

During the operation, personnel confiscated 4 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 20 grams.

The seized illegal drugs had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P136,000.

Authorities also confiscated the buy-bust money.

According to the agency, the pieces of drug evidence will be submitted to the laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

As of this writing, Palanas has been placed under custody pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

Charges of possession and selling of dangerous drugs will likely be filed against him, stated PDEA-7.

