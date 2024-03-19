Buhing Kalbaryo 2024: Devotees can expect ‘more’ this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Organizers promise a more vibrant Buhing Kalbaryo experience this year as Cebuano arts and culture will be incorporated into the spiritual elements of the play.

Elmer “Jojo” Labella, the overall creative and artistic consultant of Buhing Kalbaryo 2024, said in a media forum on Tuesday that they would add innovations to the Good Friday play.

“Ang atong gihimo karon for Buhing Kalbaryo is we added some things that could enhance biblical account and the history of salvation,” Labella said.

READ: Buhing Kalbaryo: 26 years of devotion, cultivation of homegrown talents

The play, that is now on its 27th year, will be staged on Good Friday, March 29. It will start at 10 a.m. at the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Grounds.

A Via Crucis will then take place along V. Rama Avenue and will end at Espina Compound in Barangay Guadalupe.

Labella is urging the Cebuanos to watch their play as this will be open to the public.

Security preparations

While they prepare for the play, Labella said that they are also working in close coordination with different departments and offices at the Cebu City for the security and traffic measures that will be implemented on Good Friday.

READ: Buhing Kalbaryo 2023 draws thousands of devotees

“Just like what we do in Sinulog, there are different areas nga among gi considered [for] traffic, security, and even mga kining mga social welfare aspect nu and logistics… Talking about security, naa mi coordination ana with the city police,” he said.

Labella said ambulances that will be placed on standby at the venues in case of emergencies. These will be manned by personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), in coordination with the City Health Department.

Meanwhile, Malou Rama, the wife of the Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, said she volunteered to oversee the preparations for this year’s Buhing Kalbaryo.

‘Tinud-anay ang kalbaryo dinhi’

“This is my first year sa pag oversee niining Buhing Kalbaryo. Ni volunteer jud ko sa akong kaugalingon sa pagtutok… kay kaning Buhing Kalbaryo naa jud ni tinud-anay ang kalbaryo dinhi,” Malou said during the press conference held on Sunday, March 17.

READ: IN PHOTOS: The 26th ‘Buhing Kalbaryo’ street play of Cebu City

Malous said that even if she is currently on a trip to Taiwan to accompany Mayor Rama to the Smart City Summit and Expo, she continues to coordinate with the working committees to get updates on the preparations.

Buhing Kalbaryo was first staged in 1997 when Mayor Rama was still a City Councilor.

The play was produced in collaboration with local creatives and Monsignor Esteban Binghay, the former parish priest of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

Through the years Buhing Kalbaryo has become a part of Cebuano’s Holy Week tradition.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP