Deals

Join the Savings Fiesta at S&R Membership Shopping

- March 25, 2024

Stocking up the pantry and completing your grocery list is now made easy with this year’s edition of the shopping fiesta by S&R Members’ Fest, with big savings dedicated to loyal customers until the last day of March.

Enjoy aisle-to-aisle of your favorite international-branded items at low prices with up-for-grabs Buy One, Take One deals at your favorite membership shopping enclave in Cebu, S&R Membership Shopping.

If you are still not a member, this is your sign to register at S&R Membership Shopping and take advantage of exclusive deals.

This month-long ticket to big savings also offers an unmatched discount of up to 50% off on essential household items, pastries, frozen goods, beverages, personal care products, and even top-notch home appliances.

S&R Membership Shopping Cebu

Enjoy aisle-to-aisle of exclusive offers only at S&R Members’ Fest

The price cut for premium coveted items is not solely for making sure that member shoppers can get everything they need to keep their shelves stocked; it is also for them to get what they want at prices that are friendly to their wallets. Not for the intent of splurging but as a way to reward them for their hard-earned money.

S&R Membership Shopping Cebu

Unlock a flavorful journey with S&R’s in-house restaurant

After loading your carts and being attended by polite cashiers, fill yourself with Western culinary perfection at S&R Membership Shopping’s in-house restaurant. Indulge in a mouthwatering selection of foods, such as savory chicken meals, healthy salad options, its renowned New York-style pizzas, and more. S&R offers a delight for every palate.

If you are still not a member, this is your sign to register at S&R Membership Shopping and take advantage of exclusive deals.

S&R Membership Shopping Cebu

Skip long lines now and enjoy a convenient retail experience

Conveniently located at Ouano Avenue Corner, E.O. Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City, the premier retail destination, S&R Membership Shopping, awaits your money-saving journey from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For inquiries, feel free to reach out to the official Facebook page of S&R Membership Shopping.

ADVERTORIAL

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.