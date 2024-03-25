Join the Savings Fiesta at S&R Membership Shopping

Stocking up the pantry and completing your grocery list is now made easy with this year’s edition of the shopping fiesta by S&R Members’ Fest, with big savings dedicated to loyal customers until the last day of March.

Enjoy aisle-to-aisle of your favorite international-branded items at low prices with up-for-grabs Buy One, Take One deals at your favorite membership shopping enclave in Cebu, S&R Membership Shopping.

If you are still not a member, this is your sign to register at S&R Membership Shopping and take advantage of exclusive deals.

This month-long ticket to big savings also offers an unmatched discount of up to 50% off on essential household items, pastries, frozen goods, beverages, personal care products, and even top-notch home appliances.

The price cut for premium coveted items is not solely for making sure that member shoppers can get everything they need to keep their shelves stocked; it is also for them to get what they want at prices that are friendly to their wallets. Not for the intent of splurging but as a way to reward them for their hard-earned money.

After loading your carts and being attended by polite cashiers, fill yourself with Western culinary perfection at S&R Membership Shopping’s in-house restaurant. Indulge in a mouthwatering selection of foods, such as savory chicken meals, healthy salad options, its renowned New York-style pizzas, and more. S&R offers a delight for every palate.

If you are still not a member, this is your sign to register at S&R Membership Shopping and take advantage of exclusive deals.

Conveniently located at Ouano Avenue Corner, E.O. Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City, the premier retail destination, S&R Membership Shopping, awaits your money-saving journey from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For inquiries, feel free to reach out to the official Facebook page of S&R Membership Shopping.

ADVERTORIAL