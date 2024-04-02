Cebu Daily Newscast: ‘Water crisis’ in Cebu City, declares Mayor Rama

By: CDN Digital April 02,2024 - 06:50 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

‘Water crisis’ in Cebu City, declares Mayor Rama

Cebu City water crisis

File photo

Mayor Michael Rama has declared a state of water crisis in Cebu City following the rise in the daily heat index, which could potentially lead to a water shortage.

This water crisis declaration of Rama on April 1 stems from the 28 mountain barangays in Cebu City having been placed under a state of calamity as a result of the adverse effects of El Niño.

Planetary alignment over PH skies slated April 4

Celestial enthusiasts and astronomers alike will be treated to a rare cosmic event on April 4, 2024—a planetary alignment over the Philippine skies, where four planets in our solar system will appear to line up in a striking display.

The planetary alignment, in time for the celebration of Global Astronomy Month, will feature  Venus, Saturn, Mars, and Neptune, state weather bureau Pagasa said.

Pertussis or whooping cough in Mandaue: 5 cases, 2 deaths

At least five cases and two deaths of pertussis were recorded by the Mandaue City Health Office.

City Councilor Dr. Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson of the committee on health, said that based on the report of the health office, most of the cases were infants.

Suspension of classes in Cebu City proposed due to rising heat index

Suspension of classes in all levels in Cebu City was proposed by a local legislator due to the rising heat index felt in the province.

City Councilor Rey Gealon penned the said resolution, which would be deliberated on April 3, 2024, during the council’s regular session.

ALSO READ:

Dry spell hits: Cebuanos urged to save water

Cebu City declares state of calamity in 28 mountain barangays due to El Niño

MCWD told to explain ‘water shortage’ in Mandaue brgys

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, Mike Rama, state of calamity, water crisis
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.