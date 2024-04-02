Cebu Daily Newscast: ‘Water crisis’ in Cebu City, declares Mayor Rama

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Mayor Michael Rama has declared a state of water crisis in Cebu City following the rise in the daily heat index, which could potentially lead to a water shortage.

This water crisis declaration of Rama on April 1 stems from the 28 mountain barangays in Cebu City having been placed under a state of calamity as a result of the adverse effects of El Niño.

Celestial enthusiasts and astronomers alike will be treated to a rare cosmic event on April 4, 2024—a planetary alignment over the Philippine skies, where four planets in our solar system will appear to line up in a striking display.

The planetary alignment, in time for the celebration of Global Astronomy Month, will feature Venus, Saturn, Mars, and Neptune, state weather bureau Pagasa said.

At least five cases and two deaths of pertussis were recorded by the Mandaue City Health Office.

City Councilor Dr. Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson of the committee on health, said that based on the report of the health office, most of the cases were infants.

Suspension of classes in all levels in Cebu City was proposed by a local legislator due to the rising heat index felt in the province.

City Councilor Rey Gealon penned the said resolution, which would be deliberated on April 3, 2024, during the council’s regular session.

