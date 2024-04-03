Cebu Daily Newscast: Barangay Councilor, SK chairman caught inside motel in Lapu-Lapu, detained, freed

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

A barangay councilor and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman of a northern Cebu town were apprehended inside a motel room in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday night, April 2, 2024.

This was after the barangay councilor’s wife sought the assistance of the police to arrest her husband and his alleged paramour.

The Philippines warned of “high tsunami waves” and called for the evacuation of coastal areas across the country Wednesday, April 3, 2024, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Taiwan.

Coastal areas in 23 provinces from the north to the south of the archipelago nation, but not the capital Manila, “are expected to experience high tsunami waves” based on tsunami wave models, it added.

For the first time in recent history, the local governments in Cebu ordered face-to-face class suspensions due to the extreme heat.

As of 7 a.m. on April 3, the following localities allowed schools in elementary and high school, at all levels, to do pandemic-era blended learning to protect both learners and teachers from the adverse impact of unbearable heat.

It is going to be the call of the principals and all educational institutions if they want to suspend their classes.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has delegated the final decision on whether to suspend classes due to the rising heat index to the institutions themselves.

