Minglanilla drug bust: Security guard, construction worker nabbed with P3.4M ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A security guard and a construction worker, who moonlight as drug peddlers, were caught with suspected shabu worth P3.4 million during a buy-bust operation in Minglanilla, Cebu on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Selfred Pojio Silva aka “Odo”, 48, a security guard; and Elmer Morales Bucog, 47, a construction worker.

Silva is a resident of Purok Magbanwa, Brgy. Polpogan 2, Consolacion town while Bucog lives in Purok Campo Drive, Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City.

Authorities described Silva as a high-value individual in the provincial level and Bucog as a street-level pusher.

The anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at Purok Tugas, Brgy. Ward 2, Minglanilla, Cebu at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

A police report revealed that the suspects were caught in the act selling illegal drugs after a poseur-buyer set them up.

Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) personnel of the Minglanilla Police Station confiscated from Silva three medium and five large plastic packs of suspected shabu.

Meanwhile, three medium packs of drugs were seized from Bucog.

According to the report, the seized pieces of drug evidence had an estimated weight of 501 grams and a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P3,406,800.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said in a statement that the suspects were apprehended by authorities after they received multiple reports about their activities.

This lead to the conduct of a monitoring of their illegal activities in Minglanilla and neighboring towns.

The two men were allegedly selling drugs to their customers in the town.

As of this writing, both suspects are detained at the custodial facility of the Minglanilla Police Station pending for the filing of appropriate charges against them.

