16,000 runners join Milo Marathon Cebu leg this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A sea of green will cover the major thoroughfares of Mandaue City as the much-awaited 2024 National Milo Marathon Cebu leg will field over 16,000 runners on Sunday, April 7.

A total of 16,558 runners have already enlisted in the Cebu leg of this three-leg simultaneous running event, according to Milo’s Geraline Lachica in their latest count.

Lachica added that they are still counting more runners as of this writing.

The Batangas leg draws 6,433 runners, while Laoag has 3,921 runners, making Cebu the biggest in terms of the number of runners in this three-leg simultaneous footrace.

Cebu leg

In the Cebu leg, the majority of runners will join the 5-kilometers, while 6,134 are in the 3k. A total of 1,450 in the 1k, and 616 in the 10k.

The elite runners in the 21k half marathon, who are gunning to qualify for the national finals, numbered to 716.

The three simultaneous legs highlight Milo’s 60th anniversary in the Philippines.

First footrace after pandemic

No less than Cebuana Olympian and Milo Marathon’s winningest runner, Mary Joy Tabal, organized the Cebu leg with Run Rio and the local government of Mandaue City.

This will be the first time for Milo Marathon to hold its footrace here in Cebu since 2019, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gun start of the 21k is at 4:30 a.m with a cut-off time of two hours and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the 10k gun start is at 5 a.m with a cut-off time of 1 hour and 30 minutes. The 5k, 3k, and 1k will fire off from 5:30 to 5:45 a.m.

