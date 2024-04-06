Vision Express Sets the Stage for a Grand Opening Celebration at Ayala Center Cebu

Vision Express is thrilled to announce the grand opening celebration of its Ayala Center Cebu store on April 4, 2024. While the store has been delighting customers since its soft opening last December 2023, this event marks the official launch of Vision Express in the heart of Cebu.

We are thrilled to bring Vision Express to Ayala Center Cebu and introduce the community to our extensive collection of designer eyewear. Neelam Gopwani

Managing Director at Vision Express

With a commitment to supporting local talent and sustainability, Vision Express, Ayala Center Cebu takes immense pride in every piece of woodwork, tiling, and furniture at the store that is sourced from local artisans in Cebu. Each item is crafted with precision and care, reflecting the rich craftsmanship that the region is renowned for. The store’s ambiance radiates warmth and elegance, providing customers with a unique shopping experience that embraces style and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to bring Vision Express to Ayala Center Cebu and introduce the community to our extensive collection of designer eyewear,” said Neelam Gopwani, Managing Director at Vision Express. “Our store not only offers a diverse range of eyewear options from over 20 prestigious brands, among the likes of Cartier, Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and many more, all while celebrating the local talent and craftsmanship of Cebu. We believe in supporting our community while providing customers with the finest eyewear solutions.“



Vision Express Ayala Center Cebu is set to become a destination for your personal or prescription needs offering a curated selection of frames and lenses that cater to various tastes and preferences. It carries the world’s most loved and well-known designer brands such as Ray-Ban, Cartier, Gucci, Montblanc, Bottega Benetta, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Prada, Dita Lancier, among others. The store also has the most extensive selection of the highest-quality and most technologically advanced prescription lenses from Shamir Israel and Tokai Japan Ltd.

To kick off their Grand Opening, Vision Express is delighted to offer exclusive promotions, including the highly sought-after Buy One, Get One on all eyeglasses complete with lenses. With this special promotion, customers can address their diverse needs for work and leisure.

Vision Express invites everyone to experience the unparalleled service and quality that have made it a trusted name in the eyewear industry.

