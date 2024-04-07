Davies Paints nip Golden Hammer in AEBC Corporate Cup hoopla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Justin Aspacio led Davies Paints in manhandling Golden Hammer, 86-68, during their game in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup 2024 on Saturday evening, April 6, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

Aspacio finished with a game-high 25 points to put Davies Paints on the winning side. He paired it with six rebounds and one assist as three of his teammates finished with double-digit scores.

Bong Gabison scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Chester Hinagdanan had 14 points and Darren Morandante added 10 points in Davies Paints’ win.

Golden Hammer’s Popo Nieves finished with a double-double game of 10 points, 10 rebounds, with three assists, and three steals in his losing efforts in the AEBC Corporate Cup.

Strato vs. Fenestram

Meanwhile, Strato narrowly defeated Fenestram, 63-62. James Cabardo logged 23 points with four boards to topscore Strato, while Carl Salve added a double-double outing of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Fenestram’s Kim Rojas nearly had a double-double game of 22 points with nine boards, three assists, three steals, and one block in their loss.

John Gayotin and Arnel Cordero scored 16 and 14 points, apiece for the losing squad.

CS4 vs. Sparko

Lastly, CS4 routed Sparko, 74-60, behind Garrick Bande and Ed Macasling’s 16 and 17 points, respectively during their game in the AEBC Corporate Cup.

Bande emerged as player of the game after grabbing six boards and tallied two assists. His teammate John Bautista had 13 points, while Kyle Esbra chipped in 11 points.

Dexter Estilloro scored 18 points, while GL Esolana finished with 15 markers in their defeat.

