Biggest Kamiseta Skin Clinic Opens in Cebu

Unlock the secrets to a youthful glow with Kamiseta Skin Clinic located at Luzon Avenue, Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu Business Park, opening its doors on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

We want our patients to feel happy about their skin, not focusing on what they don’t have. For me, I like my patients to feel good with what they have, and I’m just here to enhance their skin features or their facial features. Dr. Shae Raymundo

Kamiseta Skin Clinic Dermatologist

The Kamiseta Skin Clinic Cebu branch is currently the biggest among the five branches in the Philippines. Featuring twelve luxurious private rooms, the clinic caters to various non-surgical skin and body enhancement services, including anti-aging, acne management, skin tightening, body sculpting, and more, allowing every patron to get the confidence they need at an affordable price.

With seasoned medical professionals, cutting edge skin care technology, a solid clientele base, and customized premium services offered at affordable packages, the first-ever Kamiseta Skin outside Luzon sets a new standard of skin care in Cebu and ensures that the renowned quality of the ‘Kamiseta Experience’ is accessible to all.

High-Caliber Doctors

The Kamiseta Skin Clinic houses excellent doctors with established track records who are considered assets of the clinic’s continuous growth. As the clinic’s strongest driving force, they work as a team to address every patient’s skin concern.

“We want our patients to feel happy about their skin, not focusing on what they don’t have. For me, I like my patients to feel good with what they have, and I’m just here to enhance their skin features or their facial features,” said one of Kamiseta Skin Clinic’s pioneering dermatologists, Dr. Shae Raymundo.

Top-notch Beauty Machinery



Kamiseta Skin Clinic has partnered with the best machine suppliers in the industry to make sure that every patient will receive quality skin care with proven effects giving customers the sense of feeling renewed and looking their best.

Some of these machines include: Emscult Neo for eliminating excess fat and firmer muscles; Morpheus Pro for facial contouring and skin tightening; GentleYAG Pro-U for laser hair removal; and Ultherapy Machine, the gold standard for non-invasive skin lifting treatment.

Strong Customer Base

Kamiseta Skin Clinic’s expansion in Cebu is primarily driven by the strong number of Cebuano patients who actually fly to Manila just to avail of their services. This milestone not only signifies the growth of the Kamiseta Skin Clinic, but it also provides convenience and accessibility to its patrons hailing from the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Dr. Raymund also believes that the clinic continues to flourish because of its beautiful relationship with its patients, eventually turning them into friends, not just loyal customers.

Pocket-friendly Promos

Kamiseta Skin Clinic offers a whole range of skin care treatments for men and women and offers customized packages fit for every client’s skin care needs.

Grab the chance to avail up to 50% off on well-loved treatments, including laser treatments for hair removal and the Korean Glow treatment for 5 sessions, and a 25% cut on prices for body sculpting, facials, and skin tightening from April 8 to 21, 2024.

Dare to step out of your comfort zone and turn heads in your direction like a celebrity? Kamiseta Skin Clinic is now in Cebu to make that happen.

Skip long lines and book an appointment at 0927 7792 648, or contact them through their official Facebook account.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

The best all-natural skin care solutions you can find at home