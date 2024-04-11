Cebu City buy-bust: 2 street-level drug pushers arrested anew

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 11,2024 - 04:35 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 62-year-old woman and her alleged cohort, who were previously arrested for possessing and selling illegal drugs, landed back in jail on Wednesday evening, April 10, 2024.

This was after they were arrested during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City.

The buy-bust was conducted at around 11:10 p.m. in the barangay.

One of the suspects was identified as 62-year-old Estela Yburan Estella, alias “Bebe.”

Estella is unemployed and is a resident of Sitio San Roque, Barangay Mambaling Cebu City.

Her alleged cohort was 44-year-old Henry Visbal, jobless and lives in Sitio Kalapukan, Brgy Mambaling.

According to a police report, Estella was previously arrested for charges of possession and sale of illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, Visbal was previously caught for selling illegal drugs.

Moreover, both Estella and Visbal are classified as street-level individuals (SLI) in the police station level watch list.

The arrest of both drug personalities were conducted by Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) personnel of the Mambaling Police Station and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Operatives confiscated from Estella 5 pieces of plastic packs containing a substance believed to be shabu.

From Visbal, on the other hand, they seized one small plastic pack of suspected shabu.

The report revealed that the confiscated shabu had an estimated total weight of 5.2 grams with a Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value of P35,360.

The pieces of drug evidence have been submitted to the Cebu City Forensic Unit 7 for further examination, it added.

As of this writing, Estella and Visbal are detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station pending the filing of charges against them.

Both suspects will once again be facing charges of selling and possession of illegal drugs.

