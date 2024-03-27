Mandaue drug bust: P476,000 ‘shabu’ seized from HVI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities seized suspected shabu worth at least P476,000 from a 45-year-old man described as a high-value individual during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Mandaue City early on Wednesday morning, March 27, 2024.

The operation took place along Realty Road in the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Lesceña Gaitoro, also known as Toper, 45, unemployed, and a resident of Poblacion, Talisay City.

The City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA-7), conducted the operation that led to Gaitoro’s arrest.

Gaitoro is allegedly active in the illegal drug trade with an individual known as “Janjan” from Sitio Tabucanal, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

Authorities also linked him to “Rene” from Paknaan, Mandaue City, who was associated with Sydney Tanggarorang Dialimas, also known as “Rack Rack,” another high-value individual apprehended with one kilogram of shabu on February 16, 2024.

During Gaitoro’s arrest, 70 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P476,000 were seized.

Gaitoro allegedly distributes illegal drugs in the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, Talisay, and the town of Malabuyoc.

He is said to dispose of approximately 50 grams of drugs per week.

The arrest of Gaitoro disrupted the distribution network of Dialimas, impacting their illicit activities, according to the police report.

As of this writing, Gaitoro is in police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges for the sale and possession of a prohibited drug.

