Cebu Daily Newscast: OBO Cebu City suspends operations of condo unit where kid fell

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, April 11.

The Office of the Building Official, or OBO in Cebu City has temporarily suspended the operations of the condo unit where a four-year-old kid fell and died on Monday morning.

Based on their inspection this morning, April 11, OBO officials said that the units in the condominium had two designs: one with a terrace and the other without.

They found out that the child fell from the unit located on the 27th floor, which had no terrace. A high-ranking OBO official said the child may have accessed one of the unit’s “awning type” windows and fallen.

An awning window is the kind of window that is hinged at the top and opens outward.

A diner in a fast food joint in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu, got injured after a sport utility vehicle crashed into the establishment this morning, April 11.

Moalboal police confirmed that a Suzuki Jimny rammed into a popular fast food chain along the highway at 9:21 a.m.

Witnesses identified the injured individual as a certain Niño Besa, who happened to be eating inside the restaurant at that time.

Videos and photos of the incident also went viral on social media. The Jimny, driven by a certain Anatolio Labra Cardente Jr., can be seen heading to the restaurant’s parking lot from the highway when the driver lost control of his vehicle.

Another arrest order has been issued against controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy, and this time it is for qualified human trafficking.

The warrant for the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) has been issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court today, April 11.

This is the second one against Quiboloy after the Davao City RTC issued last week an arrest warrant for him and five subordinates for child and sexual abuse charges.

Pasig RTC Branch 159 Acting Presiding Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa issued the arrest order after denying the motion of Quiboloy’s camp, asking to defer or suspend the proceedings and hold in abeyance the warrant issuance.

Animal experts have issued guidelines on handling wildlife in light of the viral video about two vloggers carelessly plucking tarsiers from their resting place and filming them for content.

The famous Philippine tarsiers, the smallest primates in the world, are easily stressed, experts said, and are best observed from a distance.

The viral video earned criticism from animal advocates and netizens alike.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, head of Cebu City’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries, told CDN Digital that it would be best to observe these animals at a safe distance and avoid unnecessary noise as much as possible since these primates love quiet environments.

Maribojoc added that instead of touching them, it is advisable to take photos of the shy, nocturnal animals so as not to stress them.

