Cebu Daily Newscast: Argao, Cebu accident: Motorcycle crashes into bus, 2 minors dead

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday April 16, 2024.

Two minors died in a vehicular accident between a motorcycle and a Ceres Bus in Sitio Looc, Barangay Poblacion, Argao town, around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2023.

The victims of the Argao accident were identified as a 12-year-old boy, a resident of Barangay Lamacan, driver of the motorcycle, and a 17-year-old girl, a resident of Barangay Sua, backrider of the motorcycle.

Donald Trump entered the history books on Monday, becoming the first former US president to stand trial on criminal charges.

He faces charges of falsifying business records to conceal “hush money” payments to a porn star at the height of the 2016 presidential election.

Beijing half marathon organizers said they are investigating a widely shared video online that appeared to show three African runners deliberately allowing China’s He Jie to win.

Video clips of Sunday’s race showed the Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat, Dejene Hailu of Ethiopia and home runner He approaching the finish.

Bisan pa nga nipanaw na sa laing kalibutan si Jaclyn Jose, nahimo pa gihapon niya nga “masorpresa” ang iyang anak nga si Andi Eigenmann.

Usa ka buwan na ang nilabay sukad namatay ang Cannes Film Festival Best Actress didto sa sulod sa iyang balay tungod sa gitawag nga Myocardial infarction o heart attack.

