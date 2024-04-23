Argao hero: Mechanic rushes inside burning house to save 3 kids

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Selflessness reigned supreme last April 20 when a mechanic risked his own life to save people trapped inside a burning house in Argao town in southern Cebu.

Christopher Barrit Deluna, a native of Manlapay, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu, but who is now a resident of Argao, is now being recognized for his heroic act.

Deluna was able to save three children and was able to help others in putting out the fire by carrying pails of water.

The 26-year-old told CDN Digital that his boarding house was just near the house where the fire started.

People were already shouting for help and without a second thought, Deluna just ran toward the burning house.

When he got there the fire was already big and even with the loud noises from people running, he could clearly hear the cries for help inside the house.

“Pagabot nko dedto dako na kaayu ang kalayu jd unya naa ra jd sa akong huna2x ang pag tabang ra jd mao to sa wla pag duha2x akong ge lang Kat ang bintana Kay naa man dedto ang tengog sa naghilak nga mga bata og ang lola nga taliwala sa nagpalibot nga kalayu,” he said.

(When I got there the fire was already big, and what I was thinking at that time was to really help, and without any second thoughts I destroyed the window because that was where the sound of crying of the children and the lola in the middle of the fire came from.)

He tried destroying the windows in front to get inside but it was stuck, he went around and saw another window which he was able to break allowing him to go inside the house and up the stairs where it led him to the children.

“Mao to me dagan una ang babaye na dako2x kato grade 12 akong ge kuptan sabay ge naog sa ubos og dedto naga tu ohh ko nga kato ra jd maluwas Kay dle naman Makita sa aso ang palibot plus kalayu..me balik kog saka sa balay sabay shagit nga ale mo dre og nakoptan nko og una ang babaye ..Ako ge kuptan sa kamot ang babaye sabay tulod sa bintana nga tan aw nko luwas na og ang lalaki nga gamay akong ge kugos panaog,” he added.

(That is why I held the older girl who is a grade 12 student and we went down together and that is the only one I could save because the surroundings could no longer be seen because of the thick smoke caused by the fire…I went back in the house and shouted to those inside to come to me then I first got hold of the girl…then I pushed her out of the window, when I saw that she was safe, I then carried the little boy in my arms and rushed down the stairs.)

Unfortunately, the fire and the smoke was overpowering the area making it harder for rescuers including Deluna to save the grandmother trapped inside the house with the children.

“Kalipay og kaguol ang gibati ko…Una nalipay kog dako nga ge hatagan kog kahegayunan nga maka salbar og laen nga kinabuhe taliwala sa kalisdanan..apan naguol gehapon ko kay Ako ang last naka kita sa lola og wla na gayud nako madala og salbar, akong dakong pahasubo sa kabanay enubanan sa elang pag sabot nga wla na jd nako makaya og kuha si lola,” he added.

(Happiness and sadness is what I felt…First, I am very happy that we were given an opportunity to save another life amid hardships…but I am also sad because the last person I saw was the Lola and I failed to save her, I send my deep sympathy to the relatives together with their request for understanding that I failed to save lola.)

On the Facebook page of Argao LGU, they extended their appreciation to Deluna and his selflessness and his courageous act that was able to save three lives.

Deluna said he was not expecting anything in return and was happy with the thought that he was able to make a difference in others’ life and inspire others to help in ways they could.

