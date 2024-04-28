PNP policy on removal of tattoo now under review

MANILA, Philippines — The implementation of procedures for the removal of visible tattoos among police personnel is currently under review, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in an ambush interview on Saturday.

Last April 22, Fajardo said PNP issued Memorandum Circular 2024-023 in March, requiring all personnel with tattoos to provide a written affidavit declaring their tattoos and have the visible ones removed.

“Our PNP chief, General [Rommel Francisco] Marbil, also spoke, and he said to our concerned directorates, particularly the directorates for personnel and records management, that this circular will be studied again because it was passed during the time of former PNP chief, Benjamin Acorda,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

“He ordered a study of its implementation, particularly the provisions requiring the removal of tattoos of our police officers,” she added.

Fajardo noted that, aside from health concerns, there was also a financial aspect to consider for personnel needing tattoo removal — thus the need for the review.

She stressed that the circular already took effect and it was just the tattoo removal aspect that was put under review.

“Upon the effectivity of the circular, our police officers are no longer allowed to add tattoos. Otherwise, if they do not comply with the circular, they may face administrative sanctions,” she said.

Aesthetic tattoos on eyebrows and lips, among others, are excluded from the circular.

