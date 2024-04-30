Mandaue boxing: All set for Labor Day WBO regional title bouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The double World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional title bouts of the “Engkwentro 13” fight card of the ARQ Boxing Stable and the Mandaue City government is all systems go on Labor Day, May 1, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

This was after, its main protagonists in Ramil Macado, Lorenz Dumam-ag, Vic Saludar, and Thai Sanchai Yotboon all passed their mandatory weigh-ins om Tuesday, April 30, at Bai Hotel.

In the main event, Macado of the ARQ Boxing Stable tipped the scales in 111.1 pounds, while Dumam-ag stepped on the scales in 111.8 lbs for their 12-rounder WBO Oriental flyweight showdown.

In the co-main event, Saludar, a former WBA World minimumweight champion weighed in 103.4 lbs, while Yotboon tipped the scales in 104.1 lbs. At stake is the WBO Oriental minimumweight title.

No less than Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and WBO Asia Pacific vice president and supervisor Leon Panoncillo led the official weigh-in on Tuesday.

Both Macado and Dumam-ag are unbeaten. Macado, a former Philippine team standout has a record of eight wins with four knockouts, while Dumam-ag has a 9-0 (win-loss) card with six knockouts.

Both boxers are confident of winning in tomorrow evening’s main event. For Macado, this is the most important fight of his pro career as it will serve as a stepping stone for bigger opportunities in the future.

“A knockout will come, but I won’t force it. I’ll fight my fight and follow our game plan,” Macado said.

“This is a very important fight for me. This fight is a stepping stone going to the top.”

Dumam-ag is also as cautious as Macado when asked how confident and excited he is for tomorrow’s bout.

“I’m very excited. We’ll know tomorrow who the better fighter is,” said Dumam-ag.

Aside from the two WBO regional title bouts, six undercard fights add flare to this fight card which serves as one of the major events in-line for the annual fiesta of Mandaue City. This boxing event has free entry.

