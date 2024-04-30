Cebu Daily Newscast: 14-year-old Girl killed in Talisay: Brother, father, brother’s GF facing charges

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Talisay City police have already filed a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against the brother of the 14-year-old girl, who was shot dead on April 26 in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu.

Police have also filed obstruction of justice complaints against the brother of the victim, the father, and the brother’s girlfriend for obstruction of justice.

A period of heightened legal scrutiny for the mayor and his administration continued to intensify as another agency filed a new round of complaints against them.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), led by Chairman Jose Daluz III and General Manager Edgar Donoso, lodged the complaints against the mayor before the Office of the President through the Department of the Interior and Local Government on April 29.

One of the winners of a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot this month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.

Cheng “Charlie” Saephan, 46, of Portland, told a news conference held by the Oregon Lottery on Monday that he and his 37-year-old wife, Duanpen, are taking half the money, and the rest is going to a friend, Laiza Chao, 55, of the Portland suburb of Milwaukie. Chao had chipped in $100 to buy a batch of tickets with them. They are taking a lump sum payment, $422 million after taxes.

The defending champions Denver Nuggets have eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers with a 108-106 squeaker in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Denver on Monday, April 29, 2024, (Tuesday, April 30, Philippine time).

Jamal Murray hit the game-winning basket for the Nuggets as he sank a jumper with just 3.6 seconds left.

