BFAR: Red tide alert still up in parts of Masbate, Visayas, Mindanao

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter / @luisacabatoINQ - Inquirer.net | May 02,2024 - 06:10 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Paralytic shellfish poison or red tide toxin continues to affect six coastal areas in Masbate, the Visayas and Mindanao as they remain positive of this toxin. This was the warning of Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

A red tide bulletin was earlier issued by BFAR in these areas particularly on March 16.

Last March 26, it released another advisory saying that a red tide alert is still in effect in the said coastal areas.

Under Shellfish Bulletin. No. 08, the BFAR said the following areas are still affected by red tide:

Coastal waters of Milagros, Masbate

Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City, Bohol

Coastal Waters of San Benito, Surigao del Norte

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

San Pedro Bay in Samar

Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are NOT SAFE for human consumption,” the bulletin dated April 30 and posted on May 1 stated.

