From being an on-call waiter to becoming a general manager and the president of BAHRR

Living up to the exact definition of his name, “Doer,” which connotes a person who acts rather than merely talks, Doer Escoto has transitioned from an on-call waiter to a trendsetting resort manager.

A man of action and achievement, Doer Escoto currently serves as the General Manager of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao and holds the position of President at BAHRR (Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants). In an interview with CDN Digital, he shares his extraordinary career journey, inspiring aspiring hoteliers and tourism entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and passions.

From setting tables to setting benchmarks, my journey in hospitality has been fueled by an unyielding commitment to learn and develop—not just myself, but everyone around me. Success in this industry isn’t just about doing the job—it’s about mastering it, one guest and one challenge at a time. Doer Escoto

President of the Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants



The Journey of a Doer

He started his career in 1991 as an on-call waiter and soon became an official F&B Staff in Silahis International Hotel, later known as the Sofitel Grand Boulevard Hotel in Manila. He was assigned to the banquet and catering department and assisted other outlets on the property, like the casino and the coffee shop.

After staying for almost six years, Doer decided to take a leap to advance his career.

He became an F&B Supervisor in a coffee shop in Makati for about three years. In this position, Doer Escoto had the opportunity to share his knowledge and best practices with his staff.

Confident in his experiences, Doer Escoto took another leap and left the country in 2002.

Doer flew to Macau and was as designated as Officer-in-Charge (OIC). He successfully led a team opening the first Mexican Bar & Restaurant in Macau. For more than four years, he again sought career advancement. He got another position as F&B Casino Service Supervisor and assisted in drafting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) 4 months before the opening of the Hotel Casino.

Doer happily stayed for over three years and leaped to a different country again in 2010.

“Yung boss ko na Malaysian-Singaporean, niyaya akong mag bukas ng Resort doon sa Sentosa, Singapore”

(My boss, who is Malaysian-Singaporean, invited me to open a Resort in Sentosa, Singapore)

Because of his experience and success in activating new properties, Doer was eventually invited by his Manager to be part of the pioneering team again at a resort in Sentosa, Singapore.

Doer shared that he started as an F&B Night Auditor and became an F&B Casino Assistant Manager. Doer also shared his proudest achievement while being employed in the Resort in Singapore:

“I was one of the first Filipinos to achieve [to be] a certified trainer”

After only over two years, he was again invited by one of his bosses to be part of a pre-opening team for a new property in Manila. Doer was back in Manila in December 2012 and served as the Casino Marketing – Assistant Manager for less than a year. He returned to Singapore in June 2014 at the same property where he had last served and is now the Food & Beverage Casino Operation Assistant Manager. Fortunately for Doer, his work permit was not revoked when he returned to the Philippines for less than a year.

After a couple of years working abroad, Doer shared how he survived working with other nationalities and Filipinos,

“Sa overseas exposure ko, hindi pwede hindi ka marunong eh – may way”

(With my overseas exposure, you are not allowed to be ignorant – there is always a way)

After 11 months in his last position in Singapore, Doer returned to Manila in March 2016 to take a position as an F&B Manager in a Hotel on Roxas Boulevard. In this current role, Doer assisted the Hotel in Administration, Profitability and Productivity, Human Resources, Operation and Quality Improvement, F&B Promotions, Entertainment and Beverage Supplier Contracts, and Customer Focus.

Proving himself in Manila for over two years, Doer was invited for the same position in a luxury resort in Bohol, Panglao Island. Over a year after he took the position in August 2018, Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) happened, and the tourism industry dived.

Due to his swift handling of the resort during the pandemic, Doer took the position of Resort Manager in March 2020. After two years in the position, Doer transferred to Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao in August 2022 as the resort’s General Manager. Doer continued his crucial role in the resort’s reputation, profitability, and service standards.

Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants (BAHRR)

In February 2024, the Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants (BAHRR) welcomed a new leadership team led by President Doer R. Escoto. In his vision, Escoto placed a significant emphasis on sustainability and collaboration, stressing the paramount importance of environmental stewardship alongside fostering a culture deeply rooted in the Filipino tradition of Bayanihan, where communities unite for the common good.

To assist Doer in achieving this vision, he is supported by his team of inducted officers and board members: Executive Vice President Andrew John Fernandes from The Bellevue Resort, VP Hotels Sheila Marie Tubiano from Belian Hotel, VP Resorts Allan Santos from Bohol Beach Club, VP Restaurants Mellanie Wallace from Bohol Bee Farm, Secretary Nina Fatima Angalot-Bermoy, Treasurer Rowena Jose from Bluewater Panglao Beach Resort, and Auditor Allen Christian Varquez from Loboc River Resort.

