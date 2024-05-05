FACES OF CEBU: Axel Que, 30, avant-garde fashion designer

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Axel Que is a Cebuano fashion designer who gives life to his avant-grade concepts, making wearable art trend and spreading inspiration to his followers and fashion personalities.

Axel Que is a fashion designer known for his national costume creations for beauty queens like Miss Universe 2021 top five finalist Bea Gomez, Miss World 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez, Miss Universal Woman 2024 Maria Gigante, and Miss International 2023 third runner-up Nicole Borromeo to name a few.

READ MORE:

FACES OF CEBU: Victoria Leslie Ingram, 27, Miss Universe PH Mandaue

FACES OF CEBU: Maria Gigante, 29, Universal Woman 2024

In an interview with CDN Digital, the 30-year-old designer said that his creations often blend of non-traditional materials with meticulous artistry to create works going outside the box of traditional fashion concepts.

“[My] designs are characterized by their boldness, innovative silhouettes, and a keen attention to detail,” he said.

Just recently, one of his designs took the international stage yet again when one of the Philippine’s most talked about drag queen paraded his creation on Ru Paul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World.

By making a number of outstanding costume designs, Que still finds it hard to pick a favorite.

“Actually I dont have any favorites cause each of my creations has their own stories and image so every piece is unique. From culture, history and current happenings to our world,” he said.

For more than 12 years in the industry, Que has still a lot to showcase, making one wearable fashion statement after the other.

With the success that Que has earned today, he wants to share to aspiring designers that it was not easy for him to get this far in the industry.

He too had struggles, but with his talent, dedication and hard work, his wearable art creations has been the talk of the town for years.

Que’s message to aspiring designers?

“Work hard, very very hard! Don’t complain, listen to critics, stay humble, and always put your feet on the ground.”

Que is known for pushing boundaries and reshaping modern fashion aesthetics, which has earned him a reputation as one of the pioneers in the industry.