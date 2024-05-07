Cebu City killing after rude stare: 3 shooter’s ‘cohorts’ identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police officers have identified 3 alleged accomplices of the shooter who attacked 2 minors because of a “rude stare” last May 1.

The shooting happened along the Urgello Street in Barangay Sambag 1 while a group of minors were on their way home from playing at an internet cafe.

They allegedly met 4 persons onboard a motorcycle along the road when the driver suddenly fired shots at them

The 17-year-old, who was driving the e-bike, died and his 16-year-old friend was injured.

Days after the incident, investigators identified the shooter who allegedly attacked because the e-bike driver looked at him rudely.

The shooter was reportedly a 35-year-old man from Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, told reporters on Tuesday, May 7, that all the suspects had now been identified.

He said that the four persons were identified through several closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, statements of witnesses, and the help of the victims’ relatives.

Leanza added that they would be investigating whether the other 3 individuals were actually involved in the deadly shooting.

However, they may be considered as accomplices as they did not approach authorities to report the incident.

Leanza said that they are now gathering the affidavit from witnesses in order to file murder charges against the suspects.

However, he opted not to disclose the motive behind the shooting as the investigation is still ongoing.

It can be recalled that one of the victims’ friends told police that the assailant said, “Ngano lain man kag tabis do?” before firing.

After the case is filed, Abellana police will be waiting for the issuance of warrants of arrest in order to apprehend the assailants who are all residents of Cebu City.

