Kris Aquino nakigkita og cardiologist, nangayo og pag-ampo

Bisan pa man og tua siya sa laing nasod, wala gyud makalimot si Kris Aquino sa pag-greet ni Senador Nancy Binay sa kasaulogan sa iyang adlaw nga natawhan niadtong Domingo, Mayo 12, nga natumong usab sa kasaulogan sa Mother’s Day.

Sa iyang Instagram, nag post si Kris og hulagway sa pamilya ni kanhi Bise President Jejomar Binay kauban ang iyang anak nga si Josh.

Matud niya nga nahimo nang adopted member si pamilyang Binay ang iyang anak.

Sa iyang caption miingon si Kris, “To my most trusted friend, @annebinay who celebrated her birthday Mother’s Day together with her Ate Sen. @nancybinay- thank you for being so welcoming to Kuya Josh & making him an adopted member of your clan.”

Iya usab nga gitimbaya ang kanhi bise president apil na ang asawa niini nga si kanhi Makati City Mayor Elenita Binay.

‘Help me pray for good health’

Apil sa iyang post, nahisgutan usab ni Kris ang iyang pinakabag-o nga check up sa America.

“Hello to Lolo VP and to Lola Doc. It’s been a ‘test of courage’ type of weekend- I had a consultation w/ a 4th doctor in UCLA, this time a cardiologist.”

“It’s the start of Mothers’ Day here and moms @have never been cowards. In this instance, please help me pray for good health for all moms and a very ‘Brave Heart’ for yours truly (Details when I’m ready & when my test results are in),”sey ni Kris.

Nagpasalamat usab si Kris sa iyang higala nga mao kuno ang iyang gisaligan sa iyang mga sekreto, “Anne, the best friend anyone could wish for- THANK YOU for the unwavering love for kuya, Bimb, & me AND for keeping all my secrets close to your chest.”

Daghan sa mga netizens ang mipapadayag sa ilang kabalaka sa pagpakigkita ni Kris og cardiologist, apan naglaom usab sila nga ma-okay ra unya ang tanan inig gawas sa resulta sa iyang mga tests.