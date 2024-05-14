cdn mobile

Fisherman from Alcoy, Cebu dies of heart attack while at sea

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - CDNDigital Correspondent | May 14,2024 - 04:00 PM

fisherman heart attack

The body of a fisherman was found on his pump boat that was floating on the waters of Boljoon town in southern Cebu, early on Tuesday morning, May 14. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The body of a fisherman was found on his pump boat that was floating on the waters of Purok Lumboy, Sitio Cambulak, Brgy. Granada in Boljoon town, southern Cebu early on Tuesday morning, May 14. 

The deceased was identified as Alejandro Medez, of legal age and a resident of Brgy. Atabay in Alcoy town. 

Medez was a fisherman, according to Boljoon police.

In a report, police said that a fisherman in Boljoon town found his pump boat floating on the shallow part of the waters of Brgy. Granada at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When he checked, he found the body of Mendez on the pump boat, which he later on dragged to shore.

The fisherman who found Mendez then called the police.

Mendez, whose body was brought to the Oslob Hospital, was positively identified by his relatives, the report said.

His attending physician ruled that he died of heart attack, the police said.

According to the police investigation, Mendez went out to fish early on Tuesday morning.  He suffered heart attack while on the waters of Alcoy.

His pump boat may have been carried by waves to the vicinity of the neighboring Boljoon town.

Boljoon is a fifth class municipality of the province of Cebu and is located some 103.3 kilometers south of Cebu City.

