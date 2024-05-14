Cebu Daily Newscast: May 2024 Philippine nursing board exams: List of passers, topnotchers

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 7,749 out of 11,116 passed the nursing board exam given on May 6-7, 2024.

The Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination was given by the Board of Nursing in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

To address the water crisis in Cebu City, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is willing to â€œtalk and sit downâ€ with the officers in charge of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Garcia, who said this in a press conference on Monday, however said that he was not going to specify which board of directors he would be going to talk to and sit down with.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama maybe on preventive suspension, but he is making the most of it by spending more time with nature.

Rama said he is currently enjoying beautiful sites, but did not specify his exact location.

Twelve people were killed and at least 60 injured after a billboard collapsed during a fierce storm in India’s financial capital Mumbai, officials said Monday.

An excavator was digging through the wreckage as rescuers raced to find any survivors after the signage collapsed at a petrol station in the city’s east, trapping dozens of people underneath.

