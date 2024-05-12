Cong. Duke Frasco Cup kicks off May 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the biggest sports events in northern Cebu, the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup, will unwrap its third leg on May 18 at the sports complex in Liloan town.

This sports event, which features basketball and volleyball tournaments, is organized by sports patrons of the 5th District of Cebu, headed by Liloan Councilor Kath Jumapao, well-known basketball organizer Ian Callet, and Jover Pisao.

Joining them on the organizing committee are Jessie Yungco for volleyball and Jonathan Saso for basketball.

Teams from the municipalities of Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Liloan, Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, Sogod, Tudela, and the Danao City will comprise the competing teams in the basketball and volleyball tournaments.

“Our Goal is to create one, united, and prosperous basketball and volleyball community for the 5th district that can develop not only basketball skills, but also the general well-being of the person,” Callet told CDN Digital.

The tournament will only allow players, who are 21-years-old and below, to compete in the men’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

“We will still follow the 21-year-old age ceiling for both divisions as we believe that this will definitely help our young athletes to be discovered and hopefully propel them to get school scholarships,” said Jumapao.

Cong. Duke Frasco Cup

After the opening ceremony on May 18, games for the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup will be held in various venues located throughout the 5th district of Cebu and will run until the third week of June.

“The clamor for it to happen again is massive since it did not only help the respective municipalities sports-tourism-wise, but it also gave some of the athletes a way to be seen by prospects from different universities across the Philippines,” Pisao said.

Both the champions of the men’s basketball and women’s volleyball will pocket P150,000, while the first runners-up get P100,000. The second runners-up will receive P75,000, and P30,000 for the third runners-up.

Last year’s champions in women’s volleyball, the Catmon Mighty Bakers, and men’s basketball, the Carmen Super Niños, will return to defend their titles, so as the runners-up in Liloan Tornadoes and the Compostela TNMP.

