Cajes-Nelson duo rules SUGBU doubles kegfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Luis Cajes and John Nelson snagged the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Event on Sunday, May 19, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Cajes and Nelson knocked down a total of 1,613 pins in the four-game series.

Incredibly, the duo scored 400 plus pinfalls in three straight games that towed them to the top of the tournament that fielded 16 pairs. They scored 412, 403, and 426 pinfalls in their campaign with the third game being their highest pinfall tallied.

READ: Cajes, Bueno capture SUGBU doubles event title on May 12

To recall, Cajes paired with another veteran bowler in the previous edition of this tournament. He paired with Manny Bueno to top the May 12 edition of the SUGBU Doubles Event.

READ: Ranido, Bueno clinch back-to-back SUGBU doubles bowling title

Meanwhile, GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza placed second with 1,564 pinfalls. They scored 448 pinfalls in the third game, their highest in the tournament.

READ: Schulze-Luckenwald tandem tops SUGBU doubles kegfest

Vivian Padawan and James Young claimed the third spot with 1547 pinfalls. They started with 404 pinfalls, but scored lower in the succeeding games, resulting in their third-place finish.

Arthur Tapaya and Jomar Jumapao settled for fourth place with 1,539 pinfalls, followed by Dory and Orly Enoveso who landed in fifth place with 1,473 pinfalls.

The sixth to 10th placers were Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno (1,461), Luke Bolongan and Ramel Velasco (1,459), Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida (1,436), Rey Velarde and Rene Ceniza (1,413), and MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay (1,393), respectively.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP