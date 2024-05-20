Suspended Mayor Rama continues to get support from local, national politicians

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 20,2024 - 07:38 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some local and national politicians continued to acknowledge the service rendered by suspended Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama to Cebu City through their statements of support.

On Monday, Cebu City 2nd District Representative Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. published his statement of support for Mike on his Facebook page.

“As the representative of the 2nd district of Cebu City, I stand with Cebu City Mayor Michael ‘Mike’ Lopez Rama amidst the circumstances that he currently faces,” the congressman said.

Edu recalled that Mike “has spent most of his life tirelessly serving the people of Cebu City as a public servant.”

“We are confident that justice and the rule of law shall prevail, and that Mayor Mike will be vindicated. We urge sobriety from the public and that we allow justice to take its due course,” the congressman added.

Less than 30 minutes later, Mike shared Edu’s post, thanking him for his support.

“Thank you, Rep. Edu Rama! 🙏,” Mike said.

Adding to the roster of mayors who expressed their support for Mike were Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Magalong, in his statement, considered Mike “an esteemed leader” and a colleague.

Magalong also described him as “a person of integrity and character” and someone who “always takes the welfare of his constituents above anything else in governance and public service.”

The Baguio City mayor added that Mike’s leadership in the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) “is beyond question.”

“His contributions and the lives he has inspired and changed can never be overturned by any accusations against him. In this challenging chapter of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s political career, I continue to admire and support his hardwork and genuine public service for the Cebuanos,” Magalong said.

READ: Suspended Mayor Rama gets ‘more’ nationwide support from city mayors

Moreover, Iloilo City Mayor Treñas said in his statement that he had “witnessed” Mike’s “leadership” as the president of the LCP.

“I have seen his commitment and dedication in serving the people of Cebu City with their best interest in mind and for the common good. He is a Man of Character,” Treñas said.

Treñas also urged the public to “allow due process to take its course” and said he believes that “justice will prevail.”

Suspended Mayor Rama is the national president of the LCP, an organization comprising all city mayors to foster collaboration, unity, and cooperation among the country’s cities.

Previously, other mayors who expressed their support for Mike include Mayors Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte (Quezon City), Carmen Geraldine Rosal (Legazpi City), Baby Armi Alvarez (Muñoz City), Luis Ferrer IV (City of General Trias), Rozzano Rufino Biazon (Muntinlupa), and Nacional Mercado (Maasin City, Southern Leyte). | with a report from Pia Piquero

