MCPO prepares for rainy season

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — This early, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) wanted to already prepare for the rainy season.

On Tuesday, Police Colonel Julius Sagandoy, the MCPO director, led an inventory of the search and rescue equipment that they could use in the event of massive flooding or any other disaster.

MCPO currently owns some rescue tools that includes life jackets, spine board, helmets, goggles and ropes, among others.

READ: Rainy season may start by 1st week of June, declares Pagasa

MCPO Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro said that the conduct of the inventory aligns with the Nationwide Simultaneous Showdown Inspection of the PNP Response Disaster Equipment Capabilities.

READ: Rainy weather ahead for Cebu: Relief amid flooding concerns

The showdown is conducted to check the police offices’ available equipment and their current condition.

Search and Rescue Teams

In addition, Villaro said that their Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams will also be made to undergo refresher trainings on disaster preparedness.

READ: Mandaue City prepares for rainy season

Villaro said that each of the six police stations under MCPO have designated SAR personnel. The same personnel are deployed during emergencies.

Moreover, Villaro said they will coordinate with other government agencies and offices like the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) and Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP), depending on the type of calamity or emergency.

“Andam ang atoang kapulisan. We are also confident nga we have our city and other agencies, andam mo alalay sa atoa during sa nagkalain-laing emergencies,” said Villaro.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP