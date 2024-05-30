Carcosia to fight for WBO regional title in Japan this July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Presco “The Iceman” Carcosia will try his luck in Japan again as he is scheduled to fight there on July 9 in the nation’s capital, Tokyo.

Carcosia, a native of General Santos City and one of the prospects from Sanman Boxing Gym, will try to oust the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific lightweight champion Katsuya Yasuda.

The bout is promoted by Ohashi Promotions, the promoter of Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue.

Carcosia will be one of two Filipino boxers in action on this fight card. His bout with Yasuda will serve as the main event.

The other Filipino boxer is Edward Heno, who will face Toshiya Ishii in an eight-round non-title bout.

Carcosia debuted in Japan in 2022 in Ota City, where he fought Musashi Mori but lost by unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old Carcosia went on to win the Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) super featherweight title. He then debuted in the United States but fell short last year, losing to American Albert Bell by fifth-round stoppage.

Nonetheless, Carcosia bounced back with a unanimous decision win against countryman Alvin Medura last December in Manila.

Carcosia now has 12 wins with nine knockouts, three defeats, and one draw.

In contrast, Yasuda has a slightly more experienced record with 13 wins, eight knockouts, and one defeat.

The 32-year-old Yasuda is the current WBO Asia Pacific lightweight champion.

However, he hasn’t fought a Filipino opponent before, as Yasuda has mostly faced Thai, Japanese, and Indonesian fighters.

