Cebu Daily Newscast: LIST: Cancelled flights from Cebu due to Kanlaon eruption

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Several flights to and from Cebu have been cancelled following the eruption of Mount Kanlaon on Monday, June 3.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, the following flights have been cancelled, based on the latest advisory from the airline companies and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

The effects of the eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros last Monday, June 3, will not directly affect Cebu – for now.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in Central Visayas confirmed that the island province remained safe from ash fall, sulfur dioxide flux and other effects of volcanic eruption.

A 10-year-old child died in the fire that was reported at 2:21 a.m. was responded by firefighters of the Cebu City Fire Department at and was raised to the first alarm at 2:23 a.m. The fire was declared fire out at 2:39 a.m.

The fire destroyed 3 houses and fire investigators estimated the damage to property at P300,000.

The public has been warned by the Food and Drug Administration to exercise caution when buying over-the-counter (OTC) medication.

The warning was given after the FDA discovered counterfeit versions of commonly used medicines manufactured by a local pharmaceutical company.

ALSO READ:

Kanlaon Volcano Eruption: LIVE UPDATES

More eruptions expected in Kanlaon as Alert Level 2 raised

Kanlaon volcano erupts, spews kilometers-high plume

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP