Jealousy leads man to shoot his girlfriend’s alleged ex

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 21,2024 - 03:18 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Because of extreme jealousy, a man from Cebu City allegedly shot his girlfriend’s former lover, a 20-year-old woman, who is a member of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning) community.

The woman survived the attack but suffered several gunshot wounds in the body, one of them in the stomach.

16-year-old wounded

A 16-year-old boy, who was among the bystanders trying to help the wounded woman, was also wounded after the suspect returned and fired at the group helping the victim.

Both wounded victims were later rushed to the hospital for treatment

The attack happened on Monday evening, February 19, 2024, particularly at 10:35 p.m. along the road in Sitio Upper Tabucanal, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City.

Authorities identified the woman-victim as Crissandra Jane Fernandez, a resident of Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

Jealousy shooting Cebu City suspect identified

After further investigation, personnel of the Inayawan Police Station were able to identify the suspects through the victim’s family and eye-witnesses at the scene.

The suspects were identified as a man who goes by the alias “Mak-Mak” and another culprit alias “Ciello.”

Police Major Jeciree Basitao, chief of Inayawan Police Station, told reporters on Wednesday, February 21, that the incident was a crime of passion involving a love triangle.

Basitao said that the shooting stemmed from jealousy between the suspect “Mak-Mak” and the victim, who is alleged the suspect’s girlfriend’s former lover.

She said that the victim was allegedly insistently pestering the suspect’s girlfriend, despite his repeated warnings for her to stop.

Due to this, Fernandez allegedly received multiple threats from Mak-Mak.

Threats

According to Basitao, a companion of the victim told police that the suspect verbally threatened to kill her on the morning of the day of the incident.

A police report further revealed that the suspect used a fake account to lure the victim outside on Monday evening.

The suspect was waiting on the side of the road, intending to honor his promise of killing the 20-year-old.

In a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that circulated online, the victim can be seen walking out of a corner street and sitting inside a pedicab at the time of the incident.

Upon seeing her, the gunman identified as alias “Mak-Mak” then approached the unsuspecting Fernandez.

Shot several times

The suspect then pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and shot Fernandez multiple times. The firearm, however, became jammed which gave him no choice but to stop the attack.

The victim’s screams of pain can be heard in the CCTV footage as the gunman lingered for a few seconds after the shooting while looking back at Fernandez several times.

While the wounded Fernandez was curled up on the ground, the suspect then calmly walked away from the scene.

This then prompted passersby, including the 16-year-old second victim, to approach the wounded Fernandez in an attempt to help her.

A little while later, however, Mak-Mak returned riding pillion or was a backrider of a motorcycle driven by a cohort.

Suspect returned

Mak-Mak as seen by the footage then fired at Fernandez, which was then being helped by bystanders.

The group helping the victim scampered away for safety but one of them the 16-year-old boy was hit in the leg.

The two suspects then fled from the scene and the victims were rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for immediate medical treatment.

According to Basitao, both victims are in a stable condition and are recovering at the hospital, as of this writing.

She further said that alias Mak-Mak was previously arrested for cases of robbery and illegal drugs.

The victim allegedly also had previous records related to illegal drugs at the Inayawan Police Station.

Cops pursuing suspects

The report also revealed that investigators recovered one slug and eight empty shells at the crime scene.

Following the incident, authorities are now tracing the whereabouts of the two suspects based on a lead they obtained during the investigation.

“We have significant leads and our station is already conducting hot-pursuit against the suspects,” said Basitao.

