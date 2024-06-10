Lite Ferries Anniversary Run 2.0 launches with 1K pet-friendly race

In commemoration of Lite Shipping Corporation’s illustrious 33 years of seamless service in bringing Filipinos closer, the 2nd edition of the much-awaited Lite Ferries Anniversary Run is poised to kick off at the famed Pescadores Road in Cebu Business Park on July 28, 2024.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just want to delve in the thrill, the run promises an exhilarating experience with its six distinct race distances: a special edition 1K run with your furbaby fostering inclusivity among participants, alongside the classic 3K, 5K, 10K, 16K, and 24K categories, all for fitness promotion and best to spend time with your family or friends.

“Basically our main goal for this event is to promote fitness awareness within our community, and also to have a great time together,” cites Jethro Imboy, the Designated Person Assure (DPA) Commercial Operations Head of the Lite Shipping Corporation.

Additionally, Lite Shipping Corporation’s Passage Manager, Bryan Quisumbing, also mentioned that they are anticipating about 2,000 runners participating this year, given the bucketful of exciting sideline events.



This includes a zumba led by former Pinoy Big Brother housemate, performer, and zumba instructor Saicy Aguilar to energize the participants prior to the bang of the gun, which signals the anniversary run’s commencement.

Affordable prices with big surprises

The Lite Shipping Corporation goes all out by raffling two motorcycles—the Yamaha Nmax 155 and the Yamaha Aerox 155—and Php 33,000 for 33 lucky runners. A generous prize of Php 98,000.00 is also lined up for the first few participants that will cross the finish line for the 10K, 16K, and 24K runners.

Registration fees are also fairly priced, with rates starting at Php 650.00 for the 1K and 3K categories, Php 799.00 for the 5K, Php 950.00 for the 10K, Php 1,199.00 for the 16K, and Php 1,350.00 for the challenging 24K category, inclusive of a limited edition singlet and a specially designed gold and silver nautical emblem medal for the finishers. Aspirants can sign up at any lite shipping ticket booths or online through https://cocorunning.myruntime.com/register/lite-ferries-anniversary-run-2024.

More-in-store for 33 flourishing years

With a proven track record in passenger and cargo transport by the sea, Lite Shipping Corporation continues to expand with the introduction of its delivery services.

Experience the convenience of parcel and package deliveries with Lite Shipping Corporation’s LiteBox Express. Its direct streamlining of the delivery process makes it easier than ever to send and receive packages wherever you want.

With LiteBox Express, you can trust Lite Ferries to handle the logistics while you enjoy the peace of mind that your items will be delivered swiftly and securely. Discover more about LiteBox Express at LiteFerries.com.ph.

For more information about Lite Ferries and their anniversary run, you may message them via their official Facebook page or call 09065754454, 09778225483, or 09989995483.

